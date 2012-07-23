Natalie Pinkham ties the knot in style in Portugal joined by royal friends Eugenie and Zara

Formula 1 reporter Natalie Pinkham has married television executive Owain Walbyoff in a romantic ceremony, exclusively featured in HELLO! magazine.



The couple tied the knot in Obidos, Portugal last week in front of 170 guests including Princess Eugenie and Zara Phillips, Kirsty Gallacher and her husband Paul Sampson.





Royal Olympian Zara Phillips managed to fly to the wedding from her London 2012 training camp, so determined was she to see her close friend get married.



"When I heard about Zara's selection, I prepared myself for her to say, 'Look Nats, I'm really sorry…' Natalie told HELLO!.



"And of course, I would have totally understood. But I'm over the moon that she has been able to come."



But we're touched that all our guests have made so much effort to be here, because Owain and I realize it's asking a lot of people to fly out to Portugal."



Dressed in a stunning bridal gown from ethical label Beulah – the first wedding dress to be designed by the label – Natalie moved guests to tears when she walked down the aisle on the arm of her father John dressed in the fitted ivory silk dress, overlaid with sheer organza and dotted with tiny Swarovski crystals.



"I was never going to be a meringue type of girl – it's not for me to have anything too fussy – but I wanted something feminine and floaty and I was thrilled when Natasha and Lavinia [from Beulah] said they would make it for me," she explained.



"I found designs I liked and we took a bit from here and a bit from there. It was a real team effort."





Bridesmaids on the day – who included Sky Sports presenter Georgie Thompson – were also dressed in blush pink Beulah dresses, while Natalie opted for silver Jimmy Choo shoes and a diamond necklace from Boodles to set off her outfit.



Festivitites kicked off the night before with an informal party on a private beach at the Praia D'El Rey Golf and Beach resort, which is where the wedding reception was also held. The ceremony was held at the Santa Maria Church – and Owain said he couldn't wait to spend the future with his new wife.



"With all the madness or everyday life, it’s good to know you've got that safe haven and that this person you love will be by your side forever – it makes everything more solid," he told HELLO!.



"Now we can move on with the rest of our lives together and that’s really exciting."



To see more pictures and read all the details of Natalie and Owain's big day, including how she traveled to the church, what wedding rings the couple chose and what wedding gifts the couple received