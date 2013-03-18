Say HELLO! to Cressida Bonas with these five facts

She's the beautiful blonde who caught the eye of Britain's most eligible bachelor. Cressida Bonas broke the hearts of aspiring princesses everywhere when she was first linked to Prince Harry last year - and their relationship, although discreet, seems to be going from strength-to-strength, with date nights in London and romance on the Swiss slopes.



But who is Prince Harry's golden-haired girl? Here are five facts you should know about the pretty dance student...

1. Close friends of fun-loving Cressida have said she would prefer to get married barefoot on a beach in Bali than have a big, royal wedding. Harry has joked they should run away and get hitched in Vegas, the same sources claim.



2. Harry's girlfriend is the daughter of 1960s 'It' girl and heir to the Curzon banking business, Lady Mary Gaye Curzon. Her father is businessman and entrepreneur, Jeffrey Bonas.

3. Cressida studied at Stowe school followed by Leeds University, coincidentally where Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy studied. Cressida is a dance student at but has also modelled for Burberry and worked as a ski instructor in the past.



4. Because of her upbringing, Cressida is used to mingling in royal circles and met Prince Harry through her close friend Princess Eugenie.

5. The couple reportedly went through a rough patch after Prince Harry was caught naked with another woman in Las Vegas last September. But sources say Harry's not prepared to let her slip away again and he's crazy about her.

