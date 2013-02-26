Friends throw Chelsy Davy a leaving party as she leaves London 'indefinitely'

Her ex Prince Harry made headlines last week when he was spotted cosying up to his new flame Cressida Bonas on a romantic skiing holiday. And now that Harry and his socialite girlfriend are back from their Swiss ski break, Chelsy Davy has ensured she won't be bumping into the new couple on the London circuit.



The 27-year-old Zimbabwean was thrown a leaving party by her friends this week to mark her departure from the capital in favour of sunnier climes.



"Chelsy is moving abroad, indefinitely," a friend told the Telegraph.

Dance student Cressida, 24, seems to be Harry's first serious girlfriend since his split from Chelsy in 2010.



The pair started dating last May after they were introduced by his cousin, Princess Eugenie, and until recently, had gone to great lengths not to be pictured together.



But their romance will reach a new level if they step out as a couple at Sam Branson's wedding. It is thought that the prince will escort Cressida to South African for the nuptials.



While the news is unconfirmed, the bride-to-be is Isabella Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe, Cressida's half sister and a close friend of the royals; she was a guest at Prince William's wedding to Kate Middleton.



A source close to Harry, who is currently on five weeks of leave from Afghanistan, said, "Harry and Cressie are at the exciting stage of a relationship where they just want to spend as much time together as possible.



"He has ties to the Branson family, so everyone is incredibly excited at the prospect of seeing them together in South Africa."