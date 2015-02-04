Jeremy Renner's divorce details revealed

Jeremy Renner's wife Sonni Pacheco is asking for primary custody of their daughter Ava Berlin. The 23-year-old filed for divorce from the American Hustle star in December after just ten months of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

Now it has been revealed that Sonni wants primary physical custody but joint legal custody of their 22-month-old daughter, claiming that her former husband's house is unsafe for the toddler.

According to court documents obtained by People magazine, Sonni is also asking for child support and lawyers' fees from Jeremy, stating that he earned $3.4million in 2014 and has $13million in assets, while she is currently unemployed and has no income.

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

Jeremy Renner's wife filed for divorce after ten months of marriage

"I have been the parent that cares for Ava on a daily basis," she said in the papers. "[Jeremy] rarely spent one-on-one time with Ava and when he did it's my recollection it was a result of my insistence that he do so."

Sonni has also claimed that the 44-year-old is withholding her passport, social security card and birth certificate.

"I am seeking an order from the Court requiring [Renner] to return my social security card and birth certificate, which were maintained in the safe at [his] residence, and my passport and drivers licence which were in my wallet," the papers said.

Jeremy has not yet commented on the split. The Avengers actor is notoriously private about his personal life, and only confirmed that he had got married to Sonni in September.

However the star has been more forthcoming when it comes to talking about his daughter, Ava Berlin, and said that he "really loves" being a father.

"The only thing I think about when I'm not with my baby is, 'How do I get to my baby?' I need to get to her, and I'm very miserable when I don't see her," he told Capitol File.