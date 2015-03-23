Uma Thurman rekindles romance with ex André Balazs on holiday in St Barts

Uma Thurman reunited with her ex-boyfriend, millionaire hotelier André Balazs, for some relaxation in the sun on the tropical island of St. Barts at the weekend. The couple, who split in 2007 after a three-year relationship, were spotted unwinding with beachside drinks on the Caribbean playground – leading to speculation that they have rekindled their romance.



Uma, 44, was seen snuggling up to her former partner, as well as enjoying the waves with her young daughter, while André was spotted taking a dip in the ocean. The pair have previously holidayed on the tropical isle, which blends the essence of France with the soul of the Caribbean, over the years.

VIEW GALLERY



The reunion comes almost a year after the Kill Bill star called off her engagement to multi-millionaire French hedge fund tycoon, Arpad Busson.



The duo called time on their on-off relationship lasting seven years in April 2014, after welcoming their daughter Luna in July, 2012.

VIEW GALLERY



Shortly after, the stunning blonde had to address rumours of a romance with Quentin Tarantino.



The pair, who have been friends for more than 20 years, were reported to have taken their relationship to the next level after travelling to the Cannes Film Festival together.

VIEW GALLERY



Uma laid them to rest though, saying in an interview with Vs. magazine, "our relationship is pretty much what it's always been; people are just having fun with it."



As well as a daughter with Arpad, Uma has two other children from her marriage to Ethan Hawke; Maya and Levon.