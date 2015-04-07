Bruce Jenner's tell-all interview with Diane Sawyer announced

Bruce Jenner's highly-anticipated interview with journalist Diane Sawyer will air on Friday 24 April, it has been announced. The 65-year-old will reportedly open up about his rumoured gender transition in the two-hour interview, which will be broadcast on the ABC television network.

The network have said that Bruce Jenner – The Interview, will be "far-ranging and exclusive" but have revealed little else about the talk, which was recorded in February. The exclusive interview will be broadcast during a special edition of US show 20/20 at 9pm ET.

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

Bruce Jenner has filmed an exclusive interview with journalist Diane Sawyer

It is expected to be the first time that the former Olympian addresses reports that he is making the transition from male to female after months of rumours.

It was revealed that Bruce would record the tell-all interview in February, just days after he was said to have started filming a new docu-series about his "journey". It is believed that he chose to meet with Diane because she has always been very supportive of the LGBT community in the past.

While Bruce has maintained a dignified silence after ongoing speculation about his changing appearance, his mother Esther confirmed that her son is transitioning to become a woman, and said she has "never been more proud" of him.

VIEW GALLERY

Bruce Jenner will reportedly address rumours about his gender transition

"I just learned about [his transition]. Bruce filled me in, and we had a very long, long, long talk about it," she told Radar Online. "I have never been more proud of Bruce for who he is, himself as a father, as an Olympian, a wonderful public speaker. He instils enthusiasm in people. He's gifted."

Meanwhile the star's stepdaughter Kim Kardashian recently said that Bruce is "the happiest I've ever seen him".

She added: "Of course we support Bruce 100 percent. He's our dad so we support him no matter what, and I think when the time is right, he'll talk about whatever he wants to talk about."