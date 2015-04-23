Bruce Jenner interview: 'How will my story end?'

Bruce Jenner has kept the public guessing about his rumoured gender transition for months, but even he doesn't know how the story will end. In another clip released from his highly anticipated interview with journalist Diane Sawyer, the 65-year-old admits he wants to know what will happen in the future.

"I wanna know how this story ends, you know. How will my story end?" he asks in the 30-second clip.

The new teaser, released on Thursday, also shows the former Olympian embracing Diane ahead of their two-hour interview, telling her: "It's going to be an emotional rollercoaster but somehow I'm going to get through it."

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

Bruce Jenner said his interview would be an "emotional rollercoaster"

During the interview, which is scheduled to air on ABC on 24 April, Bruce is supported by his four oldest children; Burt, 36, Casey, 34, Brandon, 33, and 31-year-old Brody, who all appear in the clip. He is also a father to Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and step-father to Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian.

In a previous clip from the interview, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star admits that his family are his top priority.

"They're the only ones I'm concerned with," he tells his host. "I can't let myself hurt them."

As determined as he is to take care of his family, Bruce is also focused on staying true to himself. "My whole life has been me getting ready for this," he said in a previous clip.

Bruce is expected to speak at length about his long-rumoured gender transition in the interview, which is promised to cover "the journey, the decisions and the future".

The reality TV star, who divorced his wife Kris Jenner in December 2014, is thought to have chosen to speak to Diane about his decision to become a woman because she has always been very supportive of the LGBT community.