Cara Delevingne says she's 'very much in love' after split rumours

Cara Delevingne has spoken out after reports suggested she had split from girlfriend St. Vincent. The model appeared to deny the rumours by telling fans that she is "in love".

Even though Cara and St. Vincent have never discussed their relationship publicly, the 22-year-old insisted on Twitter that she was happy in her romantic life.

"I am very much in love", she told her 2.5 million followers.

I am very much in love ❤️ — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) April 22, 2015

The telling tweet came the same day that it was suggested St. Vincent – real name Annie Clark – ended their five-month relationship because they were too busy to commit to each other.

A source from the set of Cara's movie Suicide Squad told The Sun that she had been down over the last few days: "You can tell she's been upset and distracted this week. It might have been early days but she was head over heels in love with this girl. They had a real connection.

"But Vincent thought she was always coming second to Cara's career and wanted more. Cara was shocked though, it's left her heartbroken."

Photos that Cara had posted to Instagram also appeared to allude to a split with one depicting a sad-faced cartoon clutching a broken heart saying, "It's hurting again". The 22-year-old captioned the image with a series of broken heart emoticons.

Cara Delevingne is "very much in love" with St. Vincent

Cara is rumoured to have been dating St. Vincent since they met in December, but they were first linked after being spotted kissing at the Brit Awards in February.

The model-turned-actress is believed to be so smitten with the singer she is said to have the initials AC tattooed on her finger, and posted a sweet childhood photo of her Tulsa-born girlfriend to Instagram on Tuesday in a sign that she can't stop thinking about her.

Cara is no stranger to high profile relationships after being linked to Harry Styles, Jake Bugg and Fast and Furious star Michelle Rodriguez.

However Annie is decidedly more tight-lipped about her private life, telling Rolling Stone: "I think you can fall in love with anybody. I don't have anything to hide but I'd rather the emphasis be on music."