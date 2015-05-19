Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks smile after it is revealed she is cancer free

Rita Wilson had every reason to smile as she stepped out with her husband Tom Hanks on Monday evening. The actress has been declared cancer free after a recent battle with breast cancer.

The 58-year-old joined her husband for his appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman, and neither could stop smiling as they walked hand-in-hand to the television studios.

Tom's appearance on the show comes just days after his son Colin Hanks gave an update on his step-mother's health, telling Entertainment Tonight: "She's cancer free, which is great."

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson looked happy as they arrived for The Late Show

Rita announced that she had breast cancer in an emotional Facebook post in April. The mother-of-two revealed that she had a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery following the diagnosis, and has since said that her illness brought her and Tom closer together.

"Who knew it would make you even closer?" she told The New York Times. "You never know how your spouse is going to react in a situation like this. I was so amazed, so blown away by the care my husband gave me. It was such a normal, intimate time."

The 58-year-old stepped down from her role in the Broadway play Fish in the Dark after being diagnosed with the disease, but made her return to the stage at the beginning of May.

Rita Wilson said her cancer diagnosis made her and Tom Hanks closer

Talking about her comeback, she said: "It felt surreal that all these changes had happened… It was so much fun. I had adrenaline coursing through me like never before. In a way, it was like a second opening night."

Rita maintained a positive mind-set throughout her illness, telling fans she felt "blessed" in an official statement to People.

"I feel blessed to have a loving, supportive husband, family, friends and doctors and that I am the beneficiary of advances in the field of breast cancer and reconstruction," she said. "I am getting better every day and look forward to renewed health."