Rita Wilson reveals breast cancer battle

Rita Wilson has revealed that she has recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. The actress, who is married to Tom Hanks, shared the news on her official Facebook account on Tuesday.

"There is some news I want to share with you in hopes that if you or any woman you know is dealing with this that a second opinion is necessary and vital," Rita wrote. "Not just by another doctor but by another pathologist. I'm doing well and getting stronger every day."

In a statement to People magazine, the 58-year-old said she feels "blessed" to have the support of her husband, friends and family as she undergoes treatment which has included a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

Rita Wilson revealed that she has undergone a double mastectomy

"I have taken a leave from the play Fish in the Dark to deal with a personal health issue," the actress said. "Last week, with my husband by my side, and with the love and support of family and friends, I underwent a bilateral mastectomy and reconstruction for breast cancer after a diagnosis of invasive lobular carcinoma.

"I am recovering and most importantly, expected to make a full recovery. Why? Because I caught this early, I have excellent doctors and because I got a second opinion."

The mother-of-two continued to urge people to take care of their health and always get a second opinion if they are concerned that they may have an underlying health problem.

VIEW GALLERY

Rita Wilson said she feels "blessed" to have the support of husband Tom Hanks

"I feel blessed to have a loving, supportive husband, family, friends and doctors and that I am the beneficiary of advances in the field of breast cancer and reconstruction. I am getting better every day and look forward to renewed health."

It was announced in early April that Rita had taken a temporary leave of absence from her Broadway play, written by comedian Larry David. A spokesperson said at the time that she was expected to return to her role on 5 May.