Madonna debuts star-studded new music video

Madonna has released the highly anticipated video for her new single. Featuring cameos from famous friends including Beyoncé Knowles, Katy Perry and Kanye West, the star-studded video was initially released on music streaming service Tidal for 24 hours.

The Queen of Pop shared her new video on Twitter, telling fans: "The #B****IMMADONNA video is now live on Vevo! Enjoy!!"

One of the first celebrities to make an appearance in the video is Rita Ora, who spoke out in support of Madonna after she shocked fans by kissing Drake at Coachella festival in April.

With her hair braided into plaits, the new X Factor judge mimed along with the chorus while standing next to comedian Chris Rock.

Other stars to appear include Miley Cyrus, Beyoncé and Katy Perry who all filmed their cameos separately.

Beyonce makes a cameo in the star-studded video

Despite so many famous faces making an appearance, it is Madonna's nine-year-old son David Banda who steals the show by performing an impressive dance sequence while a group of dancers and his mum stand and cheer him on.

Nicki Minaj, who collaborates on the track, was also unable to attend the shoot but makes an appearance via a TV screen held up by Madonna's dancers.

Earlier in the week Madonna confirmed that her celebrity friends would feature in the new video.

"Video coming soon! Just trying to make it perfect for all of you. We are hard werking b****es! #b***himmadonna", the Grammy-winning singer captioned the shot, which was a collage of some of the pop world's most popular singers posing for the camera.

The announcement led many fans to draw comparisons to Taylor Swift's Bad Blood video, which featured over 15 of her celebrity pals, including Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Ellie Goulding and Selena Gomez.

Taylor's video broke records when it was released in May after clocking up 20.1 million views in 24 hours.