Beyoncé and Madonna head music's leading ladies at Sound of Change concert

Beyoncé, Madonna and Jennifer Lopez headed a long list of music's leading ladies who performed at the Sound Of Change concert on Saturday. Along with the likes of Florence Welch, Jessie J and Mary J Blige, the pop divas electrified Twickenham Stadium to support projects offering help to women and girls across more than 70 countries.



Beyoncé delighted the crowd singing her best-loved hits Run The World (Girls), Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It), Halo and Destiny's Child classic Survivor.



"It's time for change," declared Beyoncé, taking to the stage after being introduced by the concert's co-founders Salma Hayek Pinault and Frida Giannini. "Let's chime for change."

Beyoncé

"This is such an incredible night for me," continued Beyoncé, who left the stage to chants of "Chime For Change!" from the audience.



Beyoncé's fellow musical suprstars Jennifer Lopez, Rita Ora, Florence + The Machine, Ellie Goulding and Iggy Azalea all performed at the south west London stadium, helping to raise around £2.8 million which will help fund 120 projects for women.



"I loved every minute," said Rita, 22. "And the fact that I'm here for a cause I really believe in makes it 10 times better. I have my own separate charity for women, single mothers and children so it's just really important for me to be here."

Rita Ora



After Prince Harry opened the show via video message, the night was presented by Madonna, Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds, James Franco, Jessica Chastain, Freida Pinto and Zoe Saldana.

"My mum came from little to nothing," said Gossip Girl actress Blake. "I've learnt by living by example. Her family has always been her first priority in life.



"The biggest thing I've learnt from her is she doesn't say no," continued Blake, "That's why she has accomplished so much. It can be frustrating when I'm sharing dessert with her!"

Blake Lively





"It's important for me to get involved because we want a society that is equal in terms of the education that goes to men and women," said Indian actress Frieda Pinto during the night's proceedings. "We want to be free of discrimination and we want a society that's changing for the better. My mother taught me that."