EastEnders' Tiffany Butcher actress Maisie Smith is all grown up

Maisie Smith made her name as the adorable red-headed daughter of EastEnders' Bianca Jackson in 2008, but now the actress – who played Tiffany Jackson in the BBC soap – is barely recognisable as her former character.

One year after she left the soap with her on screen mother, played by Patsy Palmer, Maisie has surprised fans by posting a number of selfies which see her looking all grown up.

CLICK ON PHOTO TO ENLARGE

Maisie Smith joined EastEnders in 2008 when she was seven

The 14-year-old has transformed her image, sporting sleek red locks and showing off her impressive style in a string of playful photos. Her changing appearance has attracted lots of attentions from fans of the long-running soap, with many commenting that they didn't recognise the teen from her role as Tiff.

"She's gorgeous!" wrote one fan, while another drew comparisons to another famous teen: "As if Tiff from EastEnders now looks like a ginger Kylie Jenner."

6 week away from prison here I come 💪🏾🎉 A photo posted by @maisiesmith8 on Jul 21, 2015 at 8:18am PDT

The actress has surprised fans with her grown up appearance

The teen has acknowledged her grown up appearance with a number of throwback pictures including one of herself as a child with Mark Wright.

"I was a qt," she captioned the photo.

Another sees Maisie on the red carpet for her first ever British Soap Awards in 2009. Maisie won the award for Best Dramatic Performance from a young actor or actress at the awards, and was often praised for her acting ability.

I was in a weird mood. A photo posted by @maisiesmith8 on Apr 5, 2015 at 3:18pm PDT

Maisie left EastEnders in 2014

The Essex-born actress first appeared on the show when she was seven-years-old, and was a regular fixture in the soap until September 2014, when her character moved to Milton Keynes with her mum and brother.

Since leaving EastEnders, Maisie has been concentrating on her school work, but she has also recorded a short film entitled Released from Fear: A Restorative Justice Story. It is unknown whether her character will return to Albert Square in the future.