Beloved EastEnders star Derek Martin dies aged 92

EastEnders star Derek Martin, best known for his role as taxi driver Charlie Slater in the BBC soap, has died at the age of 92.

Derek was beloved for portraying the Slater family patriarch on the show for over a decade, between 2000 and 2011, and returned for several guest appearances before his final performance in 2016.

He starred across from Laila Morse, who played his on-screen mother-in-law Big Mo, and was the fictional father to his on-screen daughters Kat (Jessie Wallace), Lynne (Elaine Lordan) and Little Mo (Kacey Ainsworth).

© PA Images via Getty Images Eastenders actors Laila Morse, Derek Martin and Jessie Wallace

In a family statement shared by his agent Sharon Henry, it seems Derek was just as loved off-screen as he was on.

"Derek wasn't just a dad to us, he was a friend and supported us through our highs and lows," the tribute read. "He never stopped learning, he loved meeting people and was always generous with his time. We both miss him terribly."

The statement finished: "The family ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult time."

© Comic Relief via Getty Images Derek played the head of the Slater family in EastEnders

Tributes pour in for Derek Martin

Tributes have already started pouring in for the actor, who also appeared in Law and Order, The Governor, The Chinese Detective and Eldorado.

Sharing her own statement, his agent Sharon Henry said: "It is with great sadness that I can confirm that our beloved client Derek Martin passed away on 10th January 2026.

"For over 50 years, Derek was a truly authentic working-class voice in British television and film.

"It was a privilege to be a part of his creative journey in a career which included highlights such as Law And Order for the BBC and two series of The Governor produced by La Plante Productions. He is best known for his role on EastEnders, where he cherished his time portraying Charlie Slater.

"Derek was a devoted father, a generous member of the charitable Water Rats, avid golfer and all-around good man who will be greatly missed."

© Getty Images The actor made his debut on the BBC soap in 2000

Meanwhile, a representative from EastEnders added: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Derek Martin. From the moment he arrived, Derek's portrayal of Charlie Slater instantly cemented him in the hearts of the audience, as the head of one of EastEnders' most iconic families.

"Charlie would do anything for his family, and much like his character, Derek would do the same for those around him. Derek was deeply loved by all those that worked with him at EastEnders and will always be remembered with great fondness.

"Our love and thoughts are with his family and friends."

Derek Martin's career

Born in London's Bow, Derek was a man of many trades, working in the Royal Air Force, factories, motor racing and professional gambling until beginning his career in the entertainment industry as a stuntman. He worked on the BBC's sci-fi show Doctor Who before breaking his collarbone during filming for period drama Elizabeth R.

He later turned to acting and featured in a wide range of television series including ITV's The Governor and King and Castle, as well as the BBC's Law and Order and EastEnders. He also enjoyed varied roles on the big screen, appearing in films such as Ragtime (1981), Spaghetti House (1982) and Boston Kickout (1995).

Speaking about his ambitions to act one day, Derek shared on his website: "I had always been a big film fan for as long as I can remember. Where I grew up, in the East End, there were dozens of cinemas and some of my earliest memories are of going off to the cinema. When I was a young man I would go at least 3 times a week."