Inside Elizabeth Kelly's family life as EastEnders star dies aged 104

Elizabeth Kelly was beloved by millions thanks to her role as Nellie Ellis on EastEnders, but on Wednesday, it was announced that the actress had died at the age of 104 on Christmas Day.

The news was confirmed to The Sun by Fr. Eddie Gubbins, who worked at the church that the actress would regularly attend until her death. He told the publication: "She was a very strong lady and had a beautiful voice. She had a very peaceful death in the end. She was a beautiful lady and very gracious."

Elizabeth's funeral is scheduled to take place on 17 February.

Sharing tributes, one fan said: "104 is a fine age to live to. Rest in peace, Nellie," while a second added: "So sad... RIP! She lived a great life."

Career

Elizabeth started her screen career later in her life, appearing in Magical Mystery Tour as a passenger on a bus at the age of 46. She appeared in the likes of Coronation Street, A Family At War, Grange Hill and Boon before securing her breakout role.

The actress played Nellie on the popular BBC soap for 106 episodes, appearing between 1993 and 1998, before reprising the role for a guest appearance in 2000. The character was the aunt of established character Pauline Fowler (Wendy Richard), who struck up friendships with Ethel Skinner (Gretchen Franklin) and Dot Cotton (June Brown).

© Photo: BBC Elizabeth's biggest role was on EastEnders

Elizabeth continued to act after leaving EastEnders, appearing in Emmerdale, 24 Hour Party People, The Inspector Lynley Mysteries and Heartbeat, playing Ethel Simcox and Mrs. Fry in the latter show.

She made her final on-screen appearance in an episode of The Royal in 2007.

Family

Elizabeth kept her personal life away from the spotlight, never giving interviews about herself.

However, it was reported that the star had married and was a doting mother to a son, alongside several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.