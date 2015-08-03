Bobbi Kristina Brown laid to rest in funeral

Friends and family of Bobbi Kristina Brown said farewell to the singer as she was laid to rest in a private funeral on Saturday. The 22-year-old daughter of Bobby Brown and the late Whitney Houston sadly passed away last Sunday in a hospice, six months after she was found unconscious in a bathtub at home.



The funeral took place at the St James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, just north of Atlanta, where Bobbi and her late mum Whitney used to pray.



Family members who attended the service included Bobby with his wife Alicia, grandmother Cissy Houston, Whitney's sister-in-law Pat Houston and Bobby's sister Leolah Brown.



CLICK ON PHOTO TO ENLARGE

VIEW GALLERY

Bobbi Kristina Brown has been laid to rest in a private funeral





A guest who attended held up an order of service as she drove past, which was photographed by cameramen outside the church. The order showed a smiling picture of Bobbi with the words "I will always love you" printed on it, in reference to her mum's famous song.



Emotional speeches were made by some family members, and the choir sang the same song that was performed at Whitney's own funeral back in 2012, Donnie McClurkin's Stand.



Grandmother Cissy, who is a gospel singer, also performed The Lord is my Shepherd, while Whitney's other hit Jesus Loves Me is also said to have been sung.



The service lasted almost three hours, after which Bobbi's silver casket was led out of the church to the sound of bagpipes playing Ave Maria. The casket was transported in a hearse decorated with pink and white flowers.



During the service Bobbi's aunt Pat Houston gave a speech, but she was interrupted by Leolah Brown - Bobby's sister - who was reportedly later asked to leave the ceremony.



Speaking to media outside the church, Leolah said that the funeral was going "wonderfully well" until Pat took to the lectern. "I didn't like that, so I left," said Leolah.

She added that young Bobbi looked "beautiful" in her casket.



According to TMZ, Bobby's wife Alicia, who last month gave birth to a baby girl Bondi, reportedly suffered a seizure when she was back in her hotel after the funeral. She was rushed to hospital in an ambulance, and is reportedly able to walk with some assistance.



Bobbi's body has been flown to New Jersey, where a private burial is scheduled for Monday. She will be laid to rest next to her mother Whitney's grave.



Shortly after Bobbi's death, her father released a statement, writing: "Krissy was and is an angel. I am completely numb."