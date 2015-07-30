Bobbi Kristina Brown's funeral plans 'constantly changing' because of family tensions

The funeral arrangements for Bobbi Kristina Brown are "constantly changing" because of ongoing tensions between family members. The 22-year-old daughter of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown was due to be laid to rest next to her mother in New Jersey on Monday, following a funeral ceremony in Atlanta on Saturday.



But "both sides (of the family) are still not happy and on the same page," a source told People of the Houstons and the Browns. "There is a lot going on behind the scenes. There is a lot to do in a very short time." Another insider added: "Things are constantly changing."

Bobbi Kristina tragically passed away on 26 July, six months after she was discovered unconscious in a bathtub at her Atlanta home. A statement from her family announced the sad news. "She is finally at peace in the arms of God," it read. "We want to thank everyone for their tremendous amount of love and support during these last few months."



Her heartbroken father has since spoken of his "unimaginable loss" in a statement released by his lawyer on Monday, the day after Bobbi Kristina passed away.



"Krissy was and is an angel. I am completely numb at this time," Bobby said. "My family must find a way to live with her in spirit and honour her memory. Our loss is unimaginable."



He added: "We thank everyone for the prayers for Krissy and our family as we mourn my baby girl."



Bobbi Kristina's funeral service was scheduled to take place at 11am on Saturday at St James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta. Soon after, her body was to be flown to New Jersey, to be buried alongside her late mother at Fairview Cemetery.