Nick Gordon denies causing Bobbi Kristina Brown's death

Lawyers acting on behalf of Nick Gordon have hit back at claims that he caused the "wrongful death" of Bobbi Kristina Brown, calling them "slanderous and meritless". In a lawsuit filed back in June, before Bobbi Kristina's death, Nick was accused of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and stealing her money. The suit was later amended after Bobbi Kristina's passing by her court-appointed conservator to include the allegation he caused her wrongful death.



Now his attorney is calling for the lawsuit to be dismissed, stating that there is no evidence of the "several false criminal and frivolous claims" against Nick.

VIEW GALLERY

Nick Gordon has denied causing the wrongful death of Bobbi Kristina Brown





On Tuesday, Nick's lawyer filed a response, obtained by People, denying most of the allegations in the complaint, including that Nick "perpetrated the fraud that he had married Bobbi Kristina" and used that misrepresentation "to control" and "limit" her interactions with others in order to "benefit from her wealth".



Nick also denies physically abusing Bobbi Kristina, whose conservator had claimed he had hit the 22-year-old in the face, kicked her in the side and knocked out a tooth.



Though he denies the allegations that he gave his girlfriend a "toxic cocktail rendering her unconscious and then put her face down in a tub of cold water", Nick admits that he "went out on the night in question, that he reviewed video footage and then had an argument with Ms. Brown and that he then changed clothes" on the night of the 31 January incident.

VIEW GALLERY

Bobbi Kristina Brown passed away on 26 July, aged just 22





He also says he tried to administer CPR on Bobbi Kristina after she was discovered by someone else, but was unsuccessful. "Defendant admits that he tried to 'wake up' Ms Brown and attempted to get her to react and that he performed CPR on her, and defendant further admits that others unsuccessfully attempted to resuscitate Ms. Brown," the papers state.



Bobbi Kristina, 22, died on 26 July at Peachtree Christian Hospice, nearly six months after she was found unconscious in her Georgia home.



Announcing the amendments to the lawsuit in August, to include Bobbi Kristina's "wrongful death", her conservator Bedelia Hargrove said: "Consistent with and to the letter of the civil action I initially filed on behalf of Bobbi Kristina, we will continue to pursue justice for her. We will leave no stone unturned in seeking justice for Bobbi Kristina."