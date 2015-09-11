Jessica Simpson says her first marriage was her 'biggest financial mistake'

It's been a decade since Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey called time on their three-year marriage – but it was the first thing to pop into Jessica's head when she was asked about her biggest financial mistake during an appearance on CNBC's Closing Bell on Thursday.



"The biggest money mistakes? I don't know. For some reason I thought of my first marriage," Jessica said with a laugh. "That's actually a common answer, believe it or not," replied her host Kelly Evans.

Jessica Simpson described her first marriage as her "biggest financial mistake"





The star, 35, was celebrating the 10th anniversary of her fashion line, which rakes in a cool $1billion in sales each year. Asked where she sees herself in the next five to ten years, she replied: "I always say I'm ready for another billion!"



The show's host also quizzed Jessica on her huge financial success. "My business manager (and I) have been together for 16 years now. He's one of the first people that I met coming into New York City, and I trust him with everything," the singer replied. "We've made really great investments, we haven't really made any mistakes."



Jessica and Nick became national sweethearts thanks to their MTV reality series Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica. Nick is now happily married to Vanessa Minnillo, who he wed in 2011, and the couple have two children together – son Camden John, two, and eight-month-old daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth.

Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey were married for three years before their split in 2005





Jessica also has two children – daughter Maxwell Drew, three, and two-year-old son Ace Knute – with her husband Eric Johnson.



In November, 41-year-old Nick admitted that is was "probably the best thing" that he and Jessica didn't start a family together.



"There's just no contact. We've both moved on with our lives, and I think we are very happy it went the way it went," he explained in Dirty, Sexy, Funny with Jenny McCarthy. "It's not animosity, it's not friendship – it's kind of nothing."