Diana Ross' son Evan reveals how his young children are just like their talented grandmother

Diana Ross' youngest son, Evan Ross, revealed that his children, Jagger Snow, 10, and Ziggy Blu, five, have inherited their grandmother's talents and have dreams of taking to the stage one day. The 37-year-old shared an update on the pair with People on Sunday, explaining that their talents were beginning to flourish as they grew older.

"Yeah, my son is amazing. He's probably going to be a singer too. He likes breaking everything," Evan explained, before adding that Jagger is "becoming this amazing actress out of nowhere, and she's singing as well. She's a star."

When asked if he would consider becoming a stage dad, he quipped: "We'll see. I don't know about being a stage dad, but I'll be there."

Evan is married to singer Ashlee Simpson, the sister of actress Jessica Simpson, so talent clearly runs in the family. Ashlee is also a mother to 17-year-old Bronx Mowgli, whom she shares with Fall Out Boy star Pete Wentz, completing their blended family.

Evan comes from a blended family himself, which allowed him to easily adapt to Ashlee and Bronx's dynamic. "I grew up in a family where I had a lot of different siblings," Evan shared on Watch What Happens Live. "I grew up with a big family. I think it's a beautiful thing."

Evan, whom Diana welcomed with her ex-husband, Arne Naess Jr., is an actor known for his work in ATL, 90210, The Hunger Games and The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Diana is also a mother to Rhonda, 54, whom she welcomed with record executive Berry Gordy; Tracee, 53, who was born from her marriage to Robert Ellis Silberstein; Chudney, 50, also from her marriage to Robert; and Ross Naess, 38, whom she welcomed with Evan's father Arne.

Evan's sister, Tracee Ellis Ross, who is a Golden Globe-winning actress best known for her role in Black-ish, previously opened up about how devoted a mother Diana was to all five of her children, despite being one of the world's most celebrated stars.

"Don't get me wrong, Michael Jackson was around," she told Flaunt. "Marvin Gaye called the house all the time. Cher and my dad and my mom and Michael played doubles tennis. Andy Warhol photographed me. You know what I mean."

"All of that stuff was just a part of my life," Tracee continued. "But at the same time, the feelings and the experiences and the way my mother created home life for us was very 'normal.'"

"My mom, of course, has led a very public life, but she is such a private person, and such a home person," the 53-year-old explained. "She's a mom before she's 'Diana Ross.' My childhood was very anchored in real family life. My mom was home, my mom came and woke me up for school. And what I will say is it looked the way it did for my friends."

Tracee added: "There were certain unique things, but my mom woke us up for school in the morning. We would sit down and have dinner together. She would record when we were asleep at night. She never left for longer than a week."