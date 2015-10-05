Jeremy Clarkson spent a month in rehab after Top Gear exit

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed he spent a month in rehab after being axed from Top Gear. The television presenter said he was in the facility for a month after doctors expressed concern over the stressors in his life, including the recent death of his mother.

Writing in his column for The Sunday Times, Jeremy explained: "They said very sternly that after dealing with the stresses of a dying mother and the BBC television chief Danny Cohen and a lost job and a million other things besides, I was about to become a drooling vegetable, and that I must go immediately to a prison where there would be no contact at all with the outside world."

Jeremy Clarkson spent a month in rehab earlier this year

The 55-year-old said that he agreed to go because he thought it would be a relaxing "retreat". However he likened the experience to being treated like a prisoner.

"It was an actual prison. Cell blocks. Shared dormitories. Guards. Razor wire," he wrote. "And to fill the yawning chasm between the 5am roll call and 10pm lights out, hours and hours of what I've now decided is the absolute worst thing in the world – yoga."

Jeremy has had a rollercoaster year after being axed from his role on Top Gear following a "fracas" with producer Oisin Tymon. Two days earlier he had a health scare after being warned by doctors he could have cancer, but has now been given the all clear.

Jeremy has signed a deal to create a rival show to Top Gear

The presenter has since had reason to celebrate after signing a deal to present a new motoring show with his former colleagues Richard Hammond and James May. The trio will create a rival programme to their popular BBC show to be streamed on Amazon Prime in 2016 after signing a lucrative deal along with former Top Gear executive Andy Wilman.

Speaking when the news was announced, Jeremy joked: "I feel like I've climbed out of a bi-plane and into a spaceship."