Jeremy Clarkson on losing Top Gear role: 'Everybody's upset'

Jeremy Clarkson has spoken out for the first time since it was announced his Top Gear contract would not be renewed. Speaking as he left his London home on Thursday, the 54-year-old told reporters: "Everybody's upset."

The typically outspoken presenter would not talk further about the matter, simply asking the waiting photographers to move out of his way so he could cycle past.

Jeremy, who normally has an active presence on social media, has not tweeted since Lord Hall's decision was announced on Wednesday. However he did update his profile picture and biography on Twitter, writing: "I used to be a presenter on the BBC2 motoring show, Top Gear," under a photo of himself looking glum.

Jeremy Clarkson spoke to presenters outside his home on Thursday

In a statement announcing the news on Wednesday, Lord Hall, the Director General of the BBC, said he had "not taken this decision lightly" and recognised it would "divide opinion". But, he added: "a line had been crossed" and he "cannot condone what has happened on this occasion".

The presenter was suspended from Top Gear two weeks ago following a "fracas" with producer Oisin Tymon. The outburst apparently came after Jeremy – one of the BBC's highest paid stars – was told he could not have steak and chips after a day's filming because the North Yorkshire hotel where he was staying was not serving hot food.

Jeremy has been supported by his co-presenters James May and Richard Hammond since the announcement, and it has been speculated that they may too leave the highly-lucrative show following their friend's departure.

Jeremy Clarkson was released from his Top Gear contract on Wednesday

Speaking outside his home on Thursday, James admitted that he is already considering what to do next with his life.

"I might want to do something completely different with my life, I'm quite old now," he said. "(I might do) something outside of cars, I always wanted to be a teacher."

The presenter gave a further hint that it could be the end of the road for Top Gear when he added: "We always knew it wasn't going to last forever."

Meanwhile Richard Hammond tweeted that he was "gutted" at the news, telling fans: "Gutted at such end to an era. We're all three of us idiots in our different ways but it's been an incredible ride together."

Despite hinting that the show may end soon, James and Richard are reportedly contracted to appear at the Top Gear Live shows until September.