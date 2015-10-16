What is One Direction's net worth? Their fortune revealed Zayn Malik left the group in 2015

One Direction is one of the biggest boy bands of our time, having found fame after starring on The X Factor. Everyone knows a 1D song and has a favourite, whether that's Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson of Niall Horan. Zayn Malik, who left the band in 2015, still received a 20% share of the profits from the business 1D Media Limited for some time after he financially split. The remaining band members all own a 1/5th share in the company, which is one of four UK companies set up by the group.

Back in 2015, the band turned over an incredible £73,735,400 with profits of £45,308,162 – which equates to £202,000 a day. As of 2019, their net worth is estimated to be £171million.

One Direction earned £202,000 a day in 2014

The band toured the globe on their On The Road Again Tour and release their final album Made in the AM in November 2015, before taking an extended break in March 2016. They have made their fortunes through extensive touring and record sales, having sold more than 45 million records to date. The release of the single Perfect, co-written by Harry and Louis, led to 'It's Perfect Day' trending worldwide on Twitter, with many suggesting it was written about Harry's ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Like Taylor, the boys have invested much of their earnings into building impressive property portfolios. Harry owns a £6million mansion in Los Angeles as well as a £3m North London home, while Louis also owns a £2.2million London property. Niall Horan owns two homes; a £1million Hertfordshire property and £1.5million base in Los Angeles, while Liam splashed out £5.1million on a Surrey mansion. Meanwhile Zayn sold the £4.2million mansion he owned in North London, after calling off his engagement to Little Mix star Perrie Edwards.