Zayn Malik realigns with One Direction 13 months after Liam Payne's death

Zayn Malik has returned to his One Direction roots with one subtle move, 13 months on from his bandmate Liam Payne's death. The former One Direction star has once again been named a director of the band's company, PPM Music Limited. Zayn's role as a director was previously terminated in June 2016 following his exit from the boy band in March 2015.

According to reports, documents listed on Companies House revealed Zayn's reinstated role as director as of November 3, 2025. The singer is listed as an active member alongside his other former bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.

© Photo: Getty Images Louis and Liam pictured in the One Direction days

The One Direction members formed PPM Music Limited in December 2011 after they gained notoriety on The X-Factor. The original band lineup consisted of Zayn, Harry, Niall, Louis and Liam Payne. The singers named the company PPM after Princess Park Manor, the private gated complex they moved into after finding fame on the reality television show.

Zayn's reunion with the company comes more than a year on from his bandmate Liam's death. Liam fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Argentina on October 16, 2024. The late singer's former One Direction bandmates each paid tribute to the star.

"Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can't help but think selfishly that there were so many more conversations for us to have in our lives," Zayn penned a heartbreaking message on social media.

© Getty Zayn has been releasing solo music

"I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life. When I was missing home as a 17-year-old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved."

He continued: "I lost a brother when you left us and can't explain to you what I'd give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly."

Zayn's exit from the band

© WireImage Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Harry Styles of One Direction attend the 2014 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 23, 2014

Zayn devastated fans around the world when he announced in March 2015 he had quit One Direction after five years with the band. "My life with One Direction has been more than I could ever have imagined. But, after five years, I feel like it is now the right time for me to leave the band," he said in a statement at the time. He continued: "I'd like to apologise to the fans if I've let anyone down, but I have to do what feels right."

What he's up to now

Zayn has been releasing solo music, and he is set to delight crowds in Las Vegas for a run of shows at Park MGM. From 20 – 31 January, the star will bring down the house in the iconic Nevada venue. VIP tickets go over $1,000 and there's a four-ticket limit on Ticketmaster for anyone buying tickets, to clamp down on reselling.