Kylie Jenner and Tyga split

Kylie Jenner has ended her relationship with rapper Tyga. The couple reportedly split before Tyga's birthday on Thursday following her return from Australia.

It is not known what has casued the couple to go their separate ways but sources told TMZ: "It's something Tyga did." However, sources connected to the rapper stated that Kylie broke up with him due to "pressure from the Kardashians."

Kylie and Tyga became official when the reality TV star turned 18

The couple went public with their relationship when the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned 18 in August, but the two were romantically linked for months leading up to the official announcement. However, amid rumours of them dating, friends and family were worried that he may be a bad influence on her.

A close friend of the brunette's told People magazine about their worries. "A lot of Tyga's friends are enablers," the source said. "That makes her mom the most nervous. She doesn't want Kylie getting off track."

The birthday boy still celebrated his birthday despite his girlfriend ending their relationship, attending the Los Anegeles 1 OAK nightclub with A-listers, such as Leonardo DiCaprio, A$AP Rocky, Jamie Foxx and Wiz Khalifa. However, none of the Jenner or Kardashian clan were seen at the club, nor did they wish him a happy birthday via their social media pages.

Since the split, the reality TV star has removed all photos of herself and Tyga together, apart from one which shows the pair at her mother Kris Jenner's 60th birthday bash.

Big sister Kim Kardashian questioned the 18-year-old over engagement rumours in September when Kylie shared a video of Tyga talking about his "fiancée".

The youngest of the sisters insisted that Tyga had not popped the question, explaining that he was simply poking fun at another video he had seen on Instagram. "He was making fun of an Instagram he posted 30 minutes before," Kylie said. "He knew there was this guy on Instagram who was like, 'I don't like nobody. I just play with my fiancée and my little dog."