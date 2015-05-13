Kylie Jenner's family worried that rumoured boyfriend Tyga is a bad influence

Kylie Jenner has been romantically linked with rapper Tyga since September, and while their relationship still isn't official, the 17-year-old's family are reportedly concerned about Tyga's influence on her.



A close friend of the 17-year-old told People magazine about their worries. "A lot of Tyga's friends are enablers," the source said. "That makes her mom the most nervous. She doesn't want Kylie getting off track."

Kylie's family are said to be concerned about Tyga's influence



"Her parents know she is going to date who she wants, but they are worried he will have a negative impact on her decision-making," the friend said, before adding that the pair have kept their relationship "under wraps as much as possible for obvious reasons".



Kylie's appearance has changed somewhat over the course of the last year, and on Sunday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardasians she admitted to cosmetically enhancing her lips.



The brunette revealed that she has indeed had temporary lip fillers injected, saying: "I have temporary lip fillers, it's just an insecurity of mine and it's what I wanted to do."



Speculation about Kylie's new look came in 2014 after she shared a series of snapshots which had commentators suggesting she had surgically enhanced her lips – she later deleted the pictures, and wrote on Twitter: "Let's get our lives together guys and talk about some important s***. Just talk about something new at least. I'm bored."



Her friend said: "She's become a perfectionist because she feels like she needs to be just as sexy as her other siblings, specifically Kendall and Khloé.



"She doesn't feel inadequate next to them, but she's willing to do whatever she can to herself to make her feel like she's looked at by the public in the same way."

Kylie pictured with rumoured love, rapper Tyga



Kylie recently addressed fans trying to recreate her fuller lips by using vacuums and glasses or bottle tops to try and create suction for plumper lips.



"I'm not here to try & encourage people/young girls to look like me or to think this is the way they should look," she wrote in the first of two posts. "I want to encourage people/young girls like me to be YOURSELF & not be afraid to experiment w your look," she continued.