Kylie Jenner tells Kim Kardashian she is not engaged

Kim Kardashian played the protective older sister on Thursday as she grilled Kylie Jenner over rumours she was engaged to boyfriend Tyga. The 18-year-old had sparked engagement rumours earlier in the week when she shared a video of the rapper talking about his "fiancée", leaving even Kylie's family questioning her relationship status.

"Wait, so I had some questions I wanted to ask you. It's about rumours," Kim told Kylie in a video shared on the teenager's app. "Why did Tyga call you his fiancée? I was like dying to know."

Kim quizzed Kylie over engagement rumours

However Kylie insisted that Tyga has not popped the question, explaining that he was simply poking fun at another video he had seen on Instagram.

"He was making fun of an Instagram he posted 30 minutes before," Kylie said. "He knew there was this guy on Instagram who was like, 'I don't like nobody. I just play with my fiancée and my little dog."

Kim then discussed rumours that her youngest sister had "dethroned" her in the popularity stakes, before adding: "I love it, I need some time off."

Kylie Jenner and Tyga sparked engagement rumours earlier this week

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star added that she wants Kylie to follow in her footsteps in the future, saying: "You guys, I give her all the tricks. She is like so deserving. If I want to share my clothes, my tips, my glam squad it is to King Kylie."

Kim will soon get the "time off" she wants when she welcomes her second child with husband Kanye West in December. The mum-to-be is believed to be around seven months pregnant with a baby boy, but shows no signs of slowing down just yet and is filming the latest series of her reality show, as well as joining her famous siblings at New York Fashion Week at the beginning of the month.