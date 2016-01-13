Gary Lineker and wife Danielle announce shock divorce

Gary Lineker and his wife Danielle have ended their six-year marriage. The couple were granted a decree nisi on Tuesday morning finalising the end of their union – amid reports that they parted ways because they had different ideas about starting a family together.



A spokesperson for the pair confirmed the end of their marriage adding that "they remain the greatest of friends and wish each other every happiness".

Gary Lineker and Danielle have been granted a decree nisi, ending their six-year marriage





The former England footballer, 55, and model Danielle, 36, are believed to have been living separate lives for almost a year, despite the fact that they were pictured together just last week watching a play in London. They are also thought to have spent Christmas together.



Gary and Danielle reportedly opted for a value divorce, using a government website that costs around £400 rather than spend money on high legal fees.

Thank you all for your kind words. @DanielleBux and I had many wonderful years together. We remain very close and the greatest of friends. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 13, 2016





A source close to the couple told the Sun: "Usually these things are very sad and acrimonious but with Gary and Danielle it is very much friendly with no legal battle that can cost a lot of money.



"They didn’t use solicitors and filed for divorce together using a government website where they filled out the forms together. It cost about £400, rather than tens of thousands in legal bills.

Gary, 55, and Danielle, 36, pictured together in September





"They made a great couple but their different views on having children is what made them realise they had to split. They both know it is the right thing to do and are looking forward to the future. They are convinced they will stay friends."



Gary has four grown-up sons – George, Tobias, Harry and Angus - from his first marriage to Michelle Cockayne and is thought to be against starting a young family. Danielle, meanwhile, has a 13-yar-old daughter from a previous relationship.



The couple started dating in September 2007 after being set up for a blind date, and were married in Italy in front of just two witnesses in 2009 – as featured exclusively in HELLO! magazine. "It's the only blind date I've ever been on. But I was beginning to despair of ever meeting 'the one'," Gary told the Mirror in 2012.



"I was surprised at how much younger and more handsome he looked than on TV," Danielle said, with Gary adding: "I still have no idea why Danielle was so nervous. She's not like that at all. She's much feistier than I am. When we row, I sulk but she throws plates. She's very witty and smart. There was just a buzz from the word go."