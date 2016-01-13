Pippa Middleton rekindles romance with the brother of reality star Spencer Matthews

Pippa Middleton appears to have found love again following the end of her three-year relationship with Nico Jackson. The Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister has reportedly rekindled her romance with James Matthews, who she briefly dated back in 2012.



In August, Pippa was pictured holidaying with 40-year-old James on the exclusive Caribbean island of St Barts - where they returned to see in the New Year. Reports abound that the the longtime friends have been seeing each other for around two months now.

CLICK FOR GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Pippa Middleton has reportedly rekindled her romance with James Matthews





"James is really into Pippa and she is falling into step," a source told the Daily Mail, adding that while Pippa was tentative at first, the relationship is now becoming serious. "There is affection between them."



James' parents own and manage the exclusive Eden Rock Hotel on St Barts, a luxurious retreat affordable to the super rich. Rather than stay there, however, Pippa enjoyed a New Year's break in a villa in the hills which overlooked the island's capital of Gustavia.



She was there with her brother James Middleton and his girlfriend Donna Air – and it is thought that James also stayed in the villa, despite his parents' hotel being just a short distance away.

VIEW GALLERY

Pippa and Nico Jackson ended their three-year relationship in October





Hedge fund manager James isn't the only member of the Matthews family to have come under the spotlight; his younger brother is 26-year-old Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews. But while Spencer has embraced his fame, James is said to be a much quieter figure.



"James is very, very low key," a source commented. "He likes to stay out of the limelight, unlike Spencer. He and Spencer are like chalk and cheese."



Pippa broke up with her low-term love Nico, who lives in Geneva, back in October with distance thought to have been a contributing factor in their split.