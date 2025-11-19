Vogue Williams' non-negotiable rule in marriage to Spencer Matthews

Irish TV personality Vogue Williams is the latest campmate to join this year's line-up of stars on I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here. While the podcaster, 40, will no doubt be a great addition to the camp, away from the cameras, she is married to the former Made in Chelsea star, Spencer Matthews, 37.

Spencer has been incredibly open about his struggles with alcohol, and said that at one point he thought he would "lose" his wife, with whom he shares his three children, Theodore, Gigi, and Otto, if he wasn't able to stop drinking to excess. This was confirmed by the mother-of-three when she appeared on Elizabeth Day's podcast How to Fail.

She said: "I think the way he was drinking, yeah definitely. Because with my dad and stuff like although he was a heavy drinker, he wasn't a drinker.

© Instagram Vogue and Spencer married in 2018

"He wouldn't wake up in the morning and drink, but I'd know where he was at five o'clock at night, he'd always be in the pub every single day without fail. 'He was watching me working and I was kind of getting really cool jobs and doing better things and he was just kind of not being very productive.

"Then he decided himself to give up drinking and as soon as he did that he just achieved so much more and his career has completely changed since he did that.

"His life has completely changed, and he's gotten himself to a point now where he can have the odd drink sometimes and I think it's quite helpful that I don't want to drink all the time we never have drink in the house. That's not because we're scared we will drink it, we just never want it. So he did that for himself and I think that was quite an amazing thing to do."

© Instagram The pair are the proud parents of three children

Vogue's podcast appearance came after Spencer admitted on the Everything I Know About Me podcast: "There was a certainty that I would lose Vogue if I carried on drinking the way I was drinking."

Spencer says the decision to quit drinking prompted him to launch an alcohol-free spirit brand, CleanCo, although it did find him becoming "sanctimonious" when he was around people who would drink. He eventually decided that it would be better to have the occasional drink.

"I don't really drink, I will have drinks from time to time and you know that it's not great for me, I feel like there's an instant level of regret even when I'm doing it, which is why I don't do it that often," he said previously.