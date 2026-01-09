Celebs on the slopes! Vogue Williams, Kim Kardashian & more skiing pictures

We're dead in the middle of winter once again, and that can only mean one thing – all our favourite celebs are back on the slopes. Over the last month, we've got glimpses into some of the most lavish of winter holidays, as A-listers have been swapping their magnificent mansions and the Hollywood hills for snowier scenery.

Now that the jingle bells have swapped, the ski bunnies have emerged, and this year, the likes of Vogue Williams and Kim Kardashian have been some of many to kick off the new year walking, or rather skiing, through a winter wonderland.

© Getty The winter season always brings some wonderful skiing pictures – like this iconic snap of Princess Diana

At HELLO!, we've compiled our favourite photos from the season so far of celebs and royals on the slopes. While the usual suspects are all there, there are also some more surprising names who have been taking to the pillowy snow this year.

Scroll down to take a look through our pick of the best pictures of celebrities skiing from the winter 2025 and 2026 season…

1/ 5 © Instagram Ricky Martin Taking to Instagram right at the beginning of the year, on Friday, 2 January, singer Ricky Martin shared a series of photographs of himself on the slopes, showing off his ski gear and some of the panoramic view behind him. In his caption, he kept it short and simple, writing: "New year. New view. Appreciated."

2/ 5 © Instagram Vogue Williams Vogue Williams shared the sweetest selfie to her Instagram page on Thursday, 8 January, in which she and her daughter Gigi, five, were posing in their ski gear together, absolutely beaming.

3/ 5 © Instagram Spencer Matthews Vogue's husband, Spencer Matthews, was just as excited to be back on the slopes! The 37-year-old shared his very own skiing pictures on the grid, in which he was doing the most impressive mid-air tricks. Even for a frequent skiier, he's quite fantastic!

4/ 5 © Instagram Lady Amelia Windsor Even the members of the British royal family have been hitting the (snowy) hills! Lady Amelia Windsor shared a series of pictures on the slopes on Monday, 5 January, alongside the caption: "Buzzing about in the snow," likely poking fun at the vibrant, almost bee-like yellow colour of her jacket.