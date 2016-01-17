Millie Mackintosh shows off her toned bikini body during exotic getaway

Millie Mackintosh’s Instagram page is making us green with envy. The former Made In Chelsea star has posted several snaps of her picturesque holiday in the Maldives.



On Sunday the fitness fanatic showed off her toned body, as she posed in a white bikini on top of a paddleboard in the clear blue sea. Showing that she works hard to get her lean physique the 26-year-old uploaded a picture of her working out whilst away on the exotic island.

I'm going to miss my morning paddle board @shangrilamaldives 🏄 A photo posted by Millie Mackintosh (@milliemackintoshofficial) on Jan 17, 2016 at 1:28am PST

In the video that she uploaded to her Instagram page the star can be seen completing a set of ab exercises whilst balancing upside down, and leaning against a palm tree. "Taking your moves with me wherever I go @russelbc," she captioned the video, proving to her fitness trainer that she hasn’t given up her fitness regime while she is on holiday.



During her lavish girls getaway, the Quality Street heiress has uploaded pictures of her and her friend exploring the island on bikes, shark spotting and enjoying their stay at the Shangri-La’s Villingili Resort & Spa.

Morning commute 🌴🍍🌺🐢🐸🚲 A photo posted by Millie Mackintosh (@milliemackintoshofficial) on Jan 11, 2016 at 9:32pm PST

While Millie has escaped the cold British weather, she has left behind her husband-of-two-years Professor Green, real name Stephen Manderson, in London where he is working on his new TV programme Lip Sync Battle.



Recently the rapper opened up about not feeling ready to have children with his wife. The 32-year-old revealed that the couple have put their baby plans on hold, as he is still coming to terms with the death of his father.



In a very honest documentary the Read All About It singer revealed that his father had taken his own life, after struggling with depression. "I think there’s a genetic link with depression and suicide…I felt it was right to take precautions by going to therapy and trying to fix myself, because – being happily married – children are the next logical step. But I can’t escape the fact that I am a product of my dad and I don’t want to pass this on," he said.