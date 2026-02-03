Meet Millie Mackintosh's lookalike kids with MIC husband Hugo as couple 'split'

Made In Chelsea's Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor are seemingly no more, as rumours suggested the famous reality couple have called it quits after seven years of marriage and two children.

It was reported that the 36-year-old TV personality and her on-again, off-again luxury eyewear founder spouse, 39, had decided to officially go their separate ways after a difficult start to the year.

The pair first started dating on the E4 reality show about twenty-somethings living the high life in London's Chelsea in 2011; however, they met when they were just 16 years old before reconnecting on screen.

After a tumultuous relationship that included breakups, a marriage to rapper Professor Green and a rekindling in 2016 that resulted in a wedding two years later, the couple are supposedly separating for good this time. Millie has reportedly been at a wellness retreat in India and they were last pictured together in December.

While the world waits for Millie and Hugo to break their silence, we're taking a look inside their family life with daughters Sienna, five, and Aurelia, four…

Millie welcomes her mini-me's

Following their wedding in 2018, Millie and Hugo welcomed two children together, daughters Sienna and Aurelia.

The wellness influencer and TV star first announced she was expecting with her new husband in November 2019, and in May 2020, the couple became first-time parents to baby Sienna.

At the time, they exclusively told HELLO!: "We are delighted to announce the arrival of our darling girl, who arrived on Friday 1 May at 1:21 pm, weighing a very healthy seven pounds. We are eternally grateful to the doctors, nurses and midwives for taking such good care of us. Mum and baby are both doing incredibly well, and we are looking forward to bringing our daughter home and spending time together as a family."

Just over a year later, in November 2021, Millie and Hugo introduced Aurelia to the world via her Instagram account. She penned a post that said: "Welcome to the world, Aurelia Violet Taylor. Our little bundle of joy arrived safe and sound, and our hearts are bursting with love. I'm signing off for a bit to spend time with my family in our newborn bubble [heart emoji]."

© Instagram Millie Mackintosh is a mother to two girls

A bumpy ride

Speaking candidly about pregnancy, the mum-of-two has built her social media profile around motherhood and regularly offers updates on her life with her girls. However, she has also opened up about her difficult pregnancies and revealed it wasn't as glamorous as it might have seemed.

After welcoming her first child, the star told Sheerluxe: "Pregnancy for me was a bit of a rollercoaster. I’d love to tell you it was magical from start to finish, but in actual fact, I found it quite challenging.

"I struggled badly with morning sickness in the early months and had a lot of anxiety. I had this irrational fear that something was wrong - especially when I started experiencing painful cramps. I was worried I might lose the baby, but with every scan, that fear started to ease."

She has also spoken about her concerns for her girls following her ADHD diagnosis and that she suspects one of her daughters may also receive a diagnosis at some point. She told her followers on social media: "Parenting with ADHD has its challenges, especially as I suspect one of my girls might have it too."

© Instagram She shares her children with her supposed ex-husband, Hugo

Co-parenting with Hugo

As the seemingly former couple prepare to co-parent their girls, Millie's comments about raising children with her long-term love have resurfaced.

The star noted that the entrepreneur was an "amazing support and he is a great dad" during an interview with HELLO! in 2022. She went on to add: "First thing in the morning, and when he gets home from work, he'll do bath time, and he gets to see them. They always have a bath together in the evening, which is always one of my bits of the day."