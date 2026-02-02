Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor's last picture together amid news Made in Chelsea couple have 'split' after 7 years of marriage

Made in Chelsea stars Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor have seemingly ended their relationship after seven years of marriage and welcoming two children together. While the couple's long-lasting relationship seems to have gone south in the New Year, just two months earlier they were celebrating Christmas as a family of four.

Hugo last appeared on Millie's Instagram account on 26 December 2025 in a group photo with their little girls, Sienna, five, and Aurelia, four, taken during the festive season. "Little snippets from a wonderful few days, I hope you all had a very happy Christmas wherever you may have been," Millie captioned the carousel post with a pink heart emoji.

Hugo shared the same holiday photo to his own Instagram account on 25 December, writing: "Merry Christmas to one and all. Sharing love and joy from our family to yours."

© Instagram/ @milliemackintosh Millie Mackintosh shared this photo of her and Hugo Taylor with their two daughters over Christmas

Seven months earlier, the pair made their last public appearance together at the Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning premiere in London, posing with their arms wrapped around each other in photos from the red carpet.

The Daily Mail first reported the couple have split on 2 February. The publication cited a source who said the Made in Chelsea stars will be committed to co-parenting their two daughters. Neither Millie or Hugo have addressed the breakup reports at the time of writing.

© Anadolu via Getty Images Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor attend the Global Premiere of Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning

