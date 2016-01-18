Brooklyn Beckham displays impressive skateboarding skills

Brooklyn Beckham showed off an impressive flair for skateboarding in his Instagram posts over the weekend. The teenager proved he has acquired his dad David Beckham's sporting abilities in a short video that sees him undertake a series of tricks at a London skate park.

One short clip shared on social media shows Brooklyn navigating the skate ramps with ease before performing a difficult jump over a bench as his friends look on. The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham can be seen celebrating after pulling off the impressive feat.

Heal flip A video posted by Brooklyn Beckham (@brooklynbeckham) on Jan 17, 2016 at 4:49am PST

Brooklyn showed off his impressive skateboarding skills

"Heal flip," he captioned the video, which attracted close to 230,000 likes and comments from fans who were wowed by Brooklyn's talents.

Another clip followed Brooklyn as he glided across a railing on his skateboard, leading one fan to comment: "Wish I could skateboard that well."

Brooklyn's latest videos come just days after David Beckham revealed that his son had declined a number of acting offers to pursue one of his other passions, photography.

Hats off. ! I'm on holiday A photo posted by Brooklyn Beckham (@brooklynbeckham) on Jan 6, 2016 at 7:55am PST

The teenager has reportedly turned down a number of acting offers

"He has had offers, but he's passionate about photography," David told E! News. "He'll go into that, I think. I just want the kids to have a passion. And when they have a passion, that is when they really go for it. And he has a passion in photography so we will see."

Brooklyn has made no secret about his desire to pursue a career behind the lens; the 16-year-old opened up about his future aspirations in his first ever interview with Miss Vogue magazine in September.

"I'm hoping to study art and photography in the US, once I have finished my A Levels," Brooklyn said. "I love football, but I'm also very passionate about photography and film, I'm keeping my options open right now."