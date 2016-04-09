Romeo Beckham reveals impressive tennis skills

Victoria Beckham has revealed that her son, Romeo Beckham, has quite the flair for playing tennis. The 13-year-old seems to have inherited his dad David's skills as a natural sportsman as his mum photographed him in action.

Dressed in all-white tennis clothing and a baseball cap, Romeo looked focused and determined as he served the ball. Although it wasn't revealed who he was playing against, Victoria was clearly proud of her talented second son, writing: "Romeo is a true sportsman X Game set and match! X vb"

Tennis is not the only sport that Romeo enjoys practising, as earlier this week Victoria shared a photo of him playing basketball. Caught mid-shot while trying to slam dunk the ball, Victoria proudly wrote: "Good morning Hollywood X Romeo loving some basketball!! My baby is getting so big!!"

Proud mum Victoria showed off Romeo's tennis skills

While Romeo is becoming quite the sportsman, Victoria and David's youngest child, four-year-old Harper, was showing off her creative side. The fashion designer captured her only daughter as she painted a picture by the side of a swimming pool, writing: "Fun day in the sunshine painting… X I love u baby girl X"

The Beckhams have been enjoying spending time together as a family over the Easter holidays. The married couple took their youngest daughter on a hike earlier this week. Victoria shared a video which shows David carrying Harper on his back up the hill. When Victoria asked him how he's doing, he responded with two thumbs up before asking Harper the same question, who copies her dad by responding in the same way.

The dad-of-four then took his two youngest sons to a basketball game that same evening, where the group was joined by footballers Steven Gerrard and Robbie Keane, and the family excitedly posed for photos with boxing champion Floyd Merryweather.