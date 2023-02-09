Harper Seven's 11 cutest moments that prove she's David and Victoria's mini me The youngest Beckham is following in her parents' star-studded footsteps

David and Victoria Beckham are the ultimate power couple - fact. We've loved seeing the Beckhams share sweet moments of Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Seven as they grow up - though nobody is as cute as 11-year-old Harper.

Former Spice Girl Victoria often shares photos of her little girl on social media, either to mark her achievements or gush over her stylish outfits. Whether she's supporting her mum at a fashion show, or cheering alongside her dad in the football stadium, David and Victoria's youngest child has undeniably brought out a softer side to the entire Beckham family (including her big brothers Romeo and Brooklyn).

In case you missed her most adorable moments, remind yourself in the clip below…

WATCH: Harper Beckham's cutest family moments you've forgotten about

From convincing David to teach her how to cook to rocking pieces from her mum's wardrobe, scroll on to discover 11 of Harper Beckham's cutest moments.

VB proved Harper is just like her when she shared a trio of photos of her posing in the mirror as she donned a pair of chic silk pyjamas adorned with an opulent white, gold and black print. Harper's beachy brunette tresses fell past her shoulders as she struck a pose, showing off a punk pink manicure.

"I don’t know where she gets it from!" penned Victoria, who shared a photo of herself donning the same pair of pyjamas and gold manicured nails.

David delighted his fans by sharing new pictures with his daughter Harper during the school run. The former footballer joked that his ten-year-old girl looks almost identical to the iconic Star Wars character Princess Leia.

Harper is just the cutest! Proud mother Victoria shared a snap in celebration of the youngster having a date night with her and David. The 11-year-old rocked a frock that featured a vintage floral print, square neckline and the cutest puff sleeves.

Little Harper got stuck into the action in the stands during the FIFA Women's World Cup, Quarter Final in 2019. Harper rocked a football tee and red bandana to support England's team alongside David and her grandmother, Sandra.

Anna Wintour who? The stylish little fashionista rocked a seriously sleek hairstyle as she sat in the front row of Victoria Beckham's runway at London Fashion Week in 2019.

Doesn't Harper look adorable as she ice skated in New York City? The young Beckham enjoyed a family holiday stateside back in 2018, rocking French plaits and a vibrant red puffer jacket for the occasion.

Harper was just four years old at this Burberry event in Los Angeles, looking ultra-chic in a classic camel coat with statement button details. So cute!

Not many children can say they're used to jet-setting across the globe with their parents from a young age. Here, Harper is pictured with dad David in New York City looking super cute with a top knot and bow.

Little Harper clearly wasn't interested in what mum Victoria had to say on this day!

Harper joined her brothers for David's Match for Children in aid of UNICEF at Old Trafford on November 2015.

David shared this adorable photo to mark Harper turning four, writing: "Possibly my favourite picture of Harper of all time... 4 beautiful years with the most amazing little girl... Happy birthday big girl... "

