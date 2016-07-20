X Factor's Jahmene Douglas has teamed up with a Hollywood star for his latest music video

Jahmene Douglas has come a long way since The X Factor. The performer, who was a runner-up in the reality series in 2012, has enlisted Hollywood star Samuel L. Jackson to appear in the music video for his new single, Is This The Time?

While the actor is not seen in the video, he narrates the opening passage before the song begins.

Jahmene Douglas releases his new single on Friday

"But the fruit of the spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law," Samuel reads.

The new single is the lead track from Jahmene's second album U.P, which is set for release later in the year. The 25-year-old has described the song as his "anthem of encouragement", explaining to The Mirror that it references his own personal journey.

"It's been a long hard fight to arrive where I am today," he said. "This song for me captures that fight with trying to come to terms with realising that sometimes you have to face that journey alone with God.

Samuel L. Jackson narrates the opening passage in Jahmene's music video

"Some people just aren't ready to face that journey alone so I hope that this song encourages those people to keep pushing through to your time."

Jahmene first rose to fame on The X Factor in 2012, where he finished second to winner James Arthur. His journey hasn't all been smooth sailing though, and he recently opened up about the dark side of fame during his appearance on ITV's Loose Women.

"Over the past three years you have to leave and cleave people to find the right people to get to where you're meant to be without them draining you along the way," he admitted. "It's surprisingly hard to have good people that support you.

"I feel like I've stayed the same but become a lot more lonely, but that's what happens when you go on TV."