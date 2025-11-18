All about Samuel L. Jackson's actress wife LaTanya Richardson as pair mark 45 years of marriage

Early in his marriage, Samuel admitted he became addicted to drugs. "I had basically moved into the basement of our brownstone," he told People. "I was like the troll in the basement, and every now and then I'd come upstairs and hover around to do something. I was addicted and being crazy." But thanks to LaTanya, Samuel ended up in rehab. "She didn't have to try to fix me," he said. "She could've just said, 'Get out,' and left me into the world, let me go and be whatever I was going to be." But LaTanya said she wanted to stick by her man whatever. "I couldn't do that because I felt as though God had spoken to me and said, 'Now, you can't leave this young man like this. Give him some help. And then, if you feel like leaving afterwards, we'll talk about it.'"