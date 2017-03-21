The second trailer for Red Nose Day Actually stars Keira Knightley: watch it here!

Red Nose Day will take place on BBC1 this Friday, and will air the much-anticipated revival of the hit rom com, Love Actually. The ten-minute sequel will reveal what has happened to several of the beloved characters in the film, and Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson and Rowan Atkinson along with several other stars have appeared in the second trailer for the exciting new sequel. Much like Mark in the original film, the group send a message using just cards, which reads: "On Red Nose Day we'll meet again in Red Nose Day Actually (because on Red Nose Day unexpected things happen) tune in to see what happened to everyone. And amongst other things, which one of us has aged best. One thing's for sure, it's not Colin Firth. I think it's obviously Liam isn't it."

Andrew Lincoln starred in the first trailer and encouraged viewers to tune in to watch the sequel while recreating the same scene from the 2001 film where he declares his love for Keira's character, Julia. Over the past few weeks, several photos of the original cast and crew reuniting for the special have been released, with famous faces including Liam Neeson, Rowan Atkinson and Colin Firth among those set to reprise their roles.

Keira will be starring in the sequel with her co-star, Chiwetel Ejiofor

Emma Thompson has confirmed she will not be appearing due to the sad passing of Alan Rickman, who played her husband in the original film. She said: "Richard [Curtis, the writer] wrote to me and said 'darling we can't write anything for you because of Alan' and I said 'no of course, it would be sad, too sad. It's too soon. It's absolutely right because it's supposed to be for Comic Relief but there isn't much comic relief in the loss of our dear friend really, only just over a year ago." Red Nose Day has also recently revealed 'The best auction ever' for charity, where lucky prize winners can win enjoying tea with the cast of The Queen, meeting Ed Sheeran, having a cake baked for you by Mary Berry and going out for breakfast with seven Doctors from Doctor Who, among others!