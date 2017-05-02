The Crown's Claire Foy on her love of Katy Perry and her first Met Gala experience By: Alexandra Hurtado

The Met Gala has had its fair share of royals ascend the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and this year there was another “royal” visitor from across the pond this year — Claire Foy. The actress, who plays Queen Elizabeth on the poplar Netflix series The Crown, made her Costume Institue's gala debut on Monday evening. Claire wowed for the occasion donning an off the shoulder floral jacquard gown by Erdem. The Golden Globe winner was on theme sweeping her locks up into a Samurai-like updo, while wearing a bold red lip for the gala celebrating the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between” exhibition.

The Crown star wore an elegant gown by Erdem for her first Met Gala Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

While it can take an extensive amount of time to prepare for fashion’s biggest night, Claire admitted to HELLO! that getting ready for the event did “not [take] too long.” She said, “Probably about one and a half, two hours.” The 33-year-old, who is currently "doing the second series" of her Netflix show, stepped out for the star-studded gala with fellow English actress, Felicity Jones, with whom she was photographed exchanging laughs. “I am excited to spend time with Felicity Jones who I’m with,” Claire said, adding, “So hopefully we’ll just have a good old party.”

Claire was joined by fellow actress Felicity Jones at the annual ball Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

The Queen Elizabeth actress was also looking forward to watching performer Katy Perry take the stage at the fashionable fête. “I am a big fan of Katy Perry! I love her,” Claire confessed. “Chained to the Rhythm I’m a big fan of at the moment. Or maybe Firework. I don’t know. I love them all. I love her. I really love her.”

Claire wasn’t the only famous face attending the New York City gala for the first time. Like the Netflix star, Celine Dion made her grand debut at the May 1 party. The Power of Love singer wowed at the ball wearing an Atelier Versace gown, which she paired with an origami-inspired headpiece. Before heading in to the party, the mom-of-three delivered an impromptu performance on the red carpet singing, "I want to meet everybody at the Met. I want to meet everybody at the Met.”