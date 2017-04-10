Claire Foy explains decision to step down as the Queen in Netflix's The Crown

Claire Foy has spoken out about her decision to leave The Crown after the second series. The 32-year-old stars in the hit Netflix show as Queen Elizabeth II. Chatting at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival, she said: "That's it, I'm on the bench. I'm not even on the bench; I'm just in a different team on my own, unemployed! We're gone, we're gone."

She added: "As an actor there's nothing worse than the sound of 'seven years'. I'm sure to some people it sounds amazing but to us it's like, seven years of playing the same person? And this is a tough job, you know? It's long, a good nine-monther. And that's a lot of your life that you sign over to it. I'm going to miss it terribly. But I just can't wait to see where it goes, I just can't wait."

Claire plays the Queen in the show

Claire initially confirmed that she would only play the Queen for two seasons back in January, telling Vulture: "Well, after two seasons, that’s it. I’m gone. They’re getting rid of all of us… That's not a shock; we always knew when we signed up to it, and also not to be funny but it's also a real plus. I don’t how they’re planning on doing it, but they’re such an incredible bunch of directors and producers that it’s gonna be different and exciting. It’ll be original. I can’t wait to see where it goes. I’m so honoured to have been involved at this stage."

Claire will play Queen Elizabeth II for two series

It has been suggested that an older actress will take on the role as the hit drama takes a look at the Queen's later life. Series producer Andrew Eaton told Digital Spy: "There's a lot of great stuff that happens in season two. Then, once you start that journey, you start thinking, 'God, won't it be great when we get to Princess Diana?' So there's plenty of material."