Baywatch star Priyanka Chopra tells HELLO! how she is celebrating diversity in fashion The Bollywood star reveals why she has teamed up with Gap to raise awareness for a good cause

Priyanka Chopra might be busy making the leap from Bollywood to Hollywood with her new blockbuster Baywatch, but when the philanthropic star was approached by British Vogue's new editor-in-chief Edward Enninful to partner with Gap highlighting diversity in their new 'Bridging the Gap' campaign, she jumped at the chance to add her name to the star-studded role call.

"It was wonderful," she says, speaking exclusively to HELLO!. "It's really cool because the video's all about making connections and bringing people closer, instead of dividing people on the basis of what someone looks like or where they come from. It's about being part of a human community – and I think that the world really needs that right now. It's very important that we have this conversation, and make sure nobody can be shoved under a rug anymore."

Watch the making of 'Bridging the Gap' starring Priyanka and famous pals

Priyanka says this is a conversation that has become increasingly important among her famous philanthropic friends, including Suits star Meghan Markle. "There's been too many divisions and too many lines drawn. Being proud of where you come from means you can celebrate your differences rather than despising them. I think that’s important," says the 34-year-old Indian actress. "I think there's a social responsibility that public people have, and I'm absolutely okay with being used if it helps a cause or conversation go forward in any way. I wouldn't impose it on anyone but I definitely feel a social obligation."

Directed by Edward, the campaign called on an array of his most fashionable influences including models Christie Brinkley, Adwoa Aboah and rapper Wiz Khalifa, all of whom celebrate diversity and optimism by dancing and singing to Boney M's classic hit 'Sunny' in the short video. It was a much easier shoot, says Priyanka, than her latest film Baywatch, which co-starred Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Zac Efron.

"It's my 51st film but my first English language movie! It's such a fun, silly movie; I hope people will get a couple of laughs and enjoy themselves. The world needs a little bit of laughter," she says. "Zac and Dwayne have incredible mutual love for each other and were always laughing; everyone got along really well. I was amazed that Dwayne would be up working out from like five in the morning, because filming 15-hour days in the Miami heat actually made it a really hard movie to shoot."

