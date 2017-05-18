Priyanka Chopra plays coy when asked about dating Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had everyone talking earlier this month when they attended the Met Gala together. And while they walked the red carpet as a duo because they were both dressed by Ralph Lauren, many wondered if their relationship was more than just a fashionable friendship.

The Baywatch star was quizzed about her bond with the former Jonas Brother during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live. Host Andy Cohen asked the Indian actress if she shared any "flirtatious vibes" with Nick, to which Priyanka coyly replied, "We didn't have time yet, maybe next time we meet."

The 34-year-old actress went on to gush about how much fun she had at the Met Gala, much in part to her famous tablemates Armie Hammer and his wife Elizabeth, and actor Michael B. Jordan.

Priyanka and Nick didn't shy away from posting photos of each other from the event on social media, but both are staying very tight-lipped when it comes to romance rumours.

With the lovely @priyankachopra in our @ralphlauren looks for the #metgala2017 A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on May 1, 2017 at 5:47pm PDT

This isn't the first time that the Quantico star was asked about dating the JoBro. While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week, Priyanka dodged the question when host Jimmy Kimmel jokingly asked, "Are you dating Nick Jonas? Isn't he like 11-years-old?" The actress refused to say anything other than that their Met Gala date was strictly orchestrated by Ralph Lauren designs.

Should the pair take their relationship from friendship to romance, their 10-year age gap most likely won't be an issue. Nick has a history of dating older women, including Kate Hudson.