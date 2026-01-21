Priyanka Chopra dons hot pink bikini in new vacation video with daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra and her family are doing January right.

Though the Citadel actress is largely based in Los Angeles, she appears to have escaped to even warmer temperatures, and took to Instagram to share a glimpse of it.

In her latest video, the doting mom appears wearing a hot pink bikini layered with a white button-down shirt, and is cruising on what appears to be a dinghy with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie.

The video is set to an audio that says: "I don't have a favorite place. I have my favorite people. And whenever I'm with my favorite people, that becomes my favorite."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Love this!!!" as others followed suit with: "Cute Malti," and: "Beautiful family," as well as: "Wow so beautiful."