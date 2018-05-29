What is Michelle Keegan's net worth? Our Girl star's estimated fortune revealed The former Corrie actress is married to Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan is one of the most in-demand television actresses, having found fame in Coronation Street in 2008 before landing a role in BBC drama Our Girl in 2016. The 32-year-old, who is married to former TOWIE star Mark Wright, has an estimated net worth of £2.7million, according to wealth management website Spear's. During her time on the ITV soap, in which she played barmaid Tina McIntyre for eight years, the former soap star roughly earned an impressive annual salary of £60,000. However, due to her contract with ITV, Michelle was unable to take part in any other lucrative deals.

Michelle Keegan's other television roles

Since her departure from the popular soap, Michelle has landed various roles in other TV dramas, including in BBC's Ordinary Lies and Our Girl, where she plays leading star Corporal Georgie Lane. She was also cast as Tina Moore in the ITV drama about 1966 England World Cup hero Bobby Moore and his wife Tina. Television career aside, Michelle has signed various lucrative contracts. She has modelled for Revlon makeup and high street fashion label Lipsy, which is said to pay around £250,000 a year alone. Her Garnier's Ambre Solaire self-tan range is reported to have earned her £150,000. In 2017, it was revealed that Michelle has teamed up with fashion brand Very - as well as having her own clothing line, she also has an exclusive homeware collection with the online retailer.

The former Coronation Street star and her husband have each spent extended periods of time away from home since they moved in 2014; while Michelle travelled for months filming her role in the BBC drama Our Girl, Mark was based in Los Angeles, where he worked as a presenter for US entertainment show Extra. In April, the actress revealed that she signed the contract for the fourth season of Our Girl. BBC One's Instagram account showed Michelle holding the script for the fourth series. The post was captioned: "Georgie's back! We're so excited for new #OurGirl with @MichKeegan!" The new series will consist of six episodes, with Michelle Keegan continuing her role as Lance Corporal Georgia Lane. The series will take place one year after the tour in Bangladesh, which ended with the team jumping from a cliff while hoping to reach safety, with their fates from their fall left unknown.

Mark and Michelle own a six-bedroom, three-bathroom property in Essex. It was previously reported that 32-year-old Mark borrowed money from his wife and sister, Jessica Wright, to convert a seven bedroom Essex mansion into four houses. According to documents filed with Companies House, Michelle loaned Mark's company, Chigwell Properties Limited, over £700,000 on 24 September 2015. One of the properties has since been listed on Right Move for £1,295,000.

Who is Michelle Keegan's husband?

After meeting in Dubai in 2012, Mark and Michelle immediately became one of TV's ultimate golden couples. Mark also has a pretty impressive fortune, with a net worth estimated to be around the £4million mark. The former footballer was given his first big break in The Only Way is Essex in 2010, which has since scored him appearances on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and Strictly Come Dancing. The Essex-born hunk then swiftly became a presenter of Take Me Out: The Gossip and hosted ITV2's Mark Wright's Hollywood Nights. In 2013, Mark landed a role as a reporter on popular ITV series Surprise Surprise. Away from the small screen, the reality-star-turned-presenter has also hosted his own radio show with Heart Radio and has modelled for his menswear range with Littlewood's.

And while Mark made a name for himself alongside Mario Lopez in America, there have been rumours that Michelle would try and find her feet in Hollywood. However, when asked if she has considered making a move, Michelle told You Magazine: "Of course I've thought about it. But it's not that simple. I'm auditioning for work out in LA and if something good comes up I will take it and that will be great. But it has to be something I want to do." She added: "I've held out for really good parts on British television and I love working here. I think we make great drama in this country. I do love LA. It's always so sunny; it's so easy to be healthy and happy there. But I'm a northern girl."

The couple can now spend more time together after Mark ended his contract with Us show Extra. Speaking about his decision to leave to The Sun, the presenter explained: "I was there for nearly two years and had the most amazing time, it just feels like the right time to come back to the UK and live here with my wife and family."

In February 2018, Mark revealed that his marriage to Michelle "will always come first" over his presenting career in the US. "If Michelle didn't like living here and she wanted me to move home, and she preferred life back home, then for sure I would [move back]," he said on Good Morning Britain. "[Marriage] comes first...It's not going to come to that, but if it ever did, then yes, of course, marriage and my love life is definitely first."

