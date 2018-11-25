Michelle Keegan is unrecognisable in childhood throwback photo She definitely makes better fashion choices now...

It's always a treat when celebrities share a throwback photo of their childhood, proving that even the rich and famous had to deal with dodgy fringes, toothless smiles and shocking fashion choices. Michelle Keegan is the latest star to show us what she looked like as a youngster, in a throwback photo from Halloween. The 31-year-old posted the photograph on Instagram stories on Saturday night, which showed her younger-self with a group of friends, all dressed up in their scariest (well, actually, pretty adorable!) Halloween outfits! Michelle is completely unrecognisable, hidden under a wild wig, complete with a witch's nose, hat and nails. She shared the snap to prove that she was a '90s kid' who knew how to do Halloween back in the day.

Michelle's childhood throwback snap

Thankfully, Michelle's style has evolved since then, and she is now one of the most stylish stars on the red carpet. In fact, she even has her own ongoing successful fashion collaboration with online brand Very. However, she recently revealed her biggest fashion faux-pas to HELLO!, confessing: "There was one dress that I wore to the NTA's it was like a plum colour, and it was very ruched and it had a fishtail as well. I wore feathered eyelashes, the whole look was just too much it didn't suit me at all!"

Explaining how the design process for her Very line works, she also added: "They go to the fashion shows and they see what is gonna be big trend wise and they bring it back to me and I choose what trends I like, and which ones I don't like and we incorporate that into the collection," she says adding "I always say I will never put anything into the collection that I won't personally wear myself. We just try and make it very personal to me and my style."

