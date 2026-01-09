Michelle Keegan and baby Palma fly over 3,000 miles across the world to join hardworking Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan is enjoying the sunshine after jetting to Abu Dhabi with her baby daughter, Palma. The actress, who resides in a £3.5 million mansion in Essex, travelled over 3,000 miles to join her husband, Mark Wright, while he works in the capital. A regular on Heart Radio, Mark, 38, is currently based in Abu Dhabi with his presenting partner and long-time friend, Olly Murs, where the two have been competing in broadcasting competitions. Confirming that she'd touched down in the United Arab Emirates, Michelle, 38, shared a selection of photos on her Instagram Stories.

© Instagram Michelle Keegan shared a photo of her coffee as she enjoyed the sunshine in Abu Dhabi

In the first, the Brassic star revealed that she'd stopped to enjoy a coffee al-fresco, before giving fans a glimpse of The Emerging Man sculpture in Yas Bay. A welcome break for the mum-of-one, Michelle's trip comes just one month after the 38-year-old wrapped filming on The Blame, a six-part crime drama expected to air on ITV this year. A big undertaking, Michelle began working on the series in August, embarking on an almost four-month shoot.

© Instagram The actress stopped by 'The Emerging Man' sculpture in Yas Bay

Currently, the actress has yet to name her next project, but in the meantime, Michelle is enjoying some quality time with her husband and daughter this week. In photos posted on January 7, the Our Girl star snapped little Palma as she sat contentedly in the shade. Noting that she was embracing a "new normal" on holiday, Michelle also shared a video of herself pushing a pram.

Michelle shared photos of Palma sitting in the shade during their holiday this week

"My new 'normal' on holiday. Shade [tick emoji]. Find a quiet place [tick emoji]. Cramp in foot from rocking [tick emoji]. Forget my headphones [tick emoji]," she joked alongside it. No stranger to travelling with her baby, Michelle took Palma on her first-ever holiday in June, with the five-star SO/ Sotogrande Spa & Golf Resort Hotel in Cádiz serving as her choice of destination.

Michelle and Mark are embracing parenthood

After welcoming Palma on 6 March 2025, Michelle and Mark have each shared snippets of their parenting journey on Instagram, while making rare comments in interviews. Shortly after Palma's arrival, Mark appeared on ITV's This Morning, where he said that fatherhood was "the best thing" to happen to him.

© Instagram Michelle and Mark welcomed Palma in March 2025

Of his little girl, he added: "She's amazing, she's so good. She's only five weeks old and we get to 11pm and she goes to sleep and won't wake up again until about five, which is incredible."

© @wrighty_ Mark has called fatherhood the "best thing"

On March 17, just eleven days after Palma was born, Mark added that he's "just so excited to see her face" every time he wakes up. "Everything else goes out the window," he said of becoming a parent. "Hats off to my wife," he continued. "She's just an absolute superhuman superhero for bringing this baby into the world."