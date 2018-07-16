Fans think Giovanna Fletcher has gone into labour after seeing this photo Giovanna Fletcher is expecting her third baby with musician husband Tom Fletcher

A week on from Emma and Matt Willis' wedding renewal party, and guests are still reminiscing about their big day. The star-studded affair was attended by the likes of Fearne Cotton, Rochelle Humes and Giovanna Fletcher – who has since shared a hilarious photograph of some of the party members lounging on a bouncy castle, which caused many to think that she was about give birth. In the photo, the pregnant wife of Tom Fletcher appears with guests including Emma Willis and Rochelle, and is seen struggling to get up while her friends rally around her. "When your friends tell you to get on the bouncy castle so you can all sit and look pretty for a photo in your wedding dresses... and then you roll back, can’t pick yourself up and it turns into something resembling a renaissance painting," Giovanna wrote besides the image.

Giovanna's Instagram post had many fans thinking she'd gone into labour

Fans adored the photo, with many commenting on the fact they though that it was a labour announcement post. "I thought this was ur labour announcement photo or something," one wrote, while another said: "I thought the baby was coming haha!" A third added: "This looks like a scene from the Handmaid's tale, when the wives prepare for the birth."

Giovanna and Tom are expecting their third child together, and are already the doting parents to sons Buzz, four, and two-year-old Buddy. Tom recently spoke to HELLO! about their baby's impending arrival, and opened up about possible names, hinting that they may break away from tradition by not giving the baby a name beginning with a 'B'. "Last night Gi came up with a couple of new suggestions that haven’t been on the list, they are top of the list now. When it comes to your third you think over the names you didn’t use for the other two," Tom said. "Everyone is suggesting 'B' names, there were two last night that aren’t 'B' names," he added.

The couple recently released a book together, Eve of Man

Tom also recently revealed that the doting parents are preparing a gift for their unborn child, something they also did for their two sons. Sharing a beautiful photo on Instagram of his wife relaxing on the bed as she scribbled in a notebook, he wrote: "Each night (...or as often as we can remember to) we take turns to write in a book for the little human growing inside @mrsgifletcher." He then joked: "We did this for Buzz and Buddy and will give it to them one day when they’re grown up so they can shove it in a box, put it in the loft and never read it. But the thought was there."

