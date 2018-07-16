Kate Garraway called 'pathetic' by Gloria Hunniford during Loose Women debate The Loose Women panellist had some strong words to say about her ITV daytime co-star

Gloria Hunniford branded Kate Garraway "pathetic" on Monday's episode of Loose Women in an opinionated discussion about marriage. The TV presenter gets on well with the Good Morning Britain presenter, but had a rather different opinion from her on the show. The panellists - who also included Andrea McLean, Chizzy Akudolu, Nadiya Hussain and Coleen Nolan – were discussing Kate's recent confession about her marriage to Derek Draper. The mother-of-two had told You magazine that she likes him to feel jealous, saying: "I also like making him a little bit jealous every now and again; reminding him that I am alive and someone might fancy me – especially as he knows I would never act on it."

Gloria Hunniford had some strong words to say about her friend Kate Garraway

The comments caused Gloria, 78, to tell the panel: "I love Kate but I think that's pathetic, if I'm being honest. I think to play games, it would be different if you were 18 or 19, we all play games like that, but being 51, to be still playing games to make your husband jealous or to make yourself feel good to think somebody still fancies you. I mean to me, that's just the road to nowhere." Andrea then asked the other panellists what they thought about Kate's theory, causing Chizzy to joke: "I would have to have a husband to be able to answer this question!" Nadiya then went on to discuss her own relationship with her husband. "If that ever happened then someone would get decked, as my husband wouldn’t like it," she said. "He is great at everything, he does the laundry and everything, but he isn’t romantic! But to me romance is the little things, like if I come home after a busy day he will say 'I've run the bath.'"

Kate has been married to husband Derek Draper since 2015

Kate's controversial theory has certainly done no harm for her own relationship. The TV presenter has been happily married to political advisor Derek since September 2015, and the couple are the proud parents of daughter Darcey, 11, and son Billy, eight. The star has previously opened up about her marriage to Derek – who she met through a mutual friend on GMTV. "We went for drinks in London and she invited him along, telling him there was this girl at GMTV she really wanted him to meet," Kate told the Belfast Telegraph. "He thought it was Andrea McLean. He had Googled the wrong person. I think he was a bit disappointed when I turned up because Andrea's gorgeous!" She added: "We got on straight away. I thought he was – and still is – very interesting."